Man who stabbed two paramedics at his home jailed for nine years

Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans were both attacked by Martyn Smith

Martyn Smith, aged 53, "lunged" towards both Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans with a long-bladed knife in each hand on July 6 last year.

Smith stabbed Miss Evans in the left-side of her chest and stabbed Mr Hipgrave, who moved to protect his colleague, in the right-lower back, a court heard.

The paramedics had arrived with police at Smith's house in Stephens Close, Ashmore Park, after the defendant's mother had become concerned hadn't responded to her and called the emergency services.

The stabbing took place at 1.35pm when Smith "jumped forward" when a panel was removed from his door to allow paramedics and police to gain entry.

Mr Simon Burch, prosecuting, said both paramedics said they "thought they were going to die" during the incident and described the 53-year-old as being "wild".

Mr Burch said the police officer deployed his Taser to bring the defendant "under control" with the knife having penetrated Miss Evans' chest muscle and severed a nerve and Mr Hipgrave, from Telford, suffered a stab wound to his lower-chest wall.

Deena Evans, who read out her victim impact statement at Wolverhampton Crown Court, said she thought of her family and children as she lay on the grass outside of the property bleeding.

She told the court in an emotional statement she will "forever look down" and see the scar across her chest as a "constant reminder of you and what you did" and revealed she takes a variety of tablets three-times-a-day to ease the pain.

The paramedic said her children no longer felt safe – and were worried "the bad man who hurt mommy would come back" – and it keeps them awake at night, with Miss Evans being haunted by the image of the look Smith gave her before he lunged forward, a judge heard. She hoped the sentence will be enough to "act as a deterrent" to others.

Deena Evans now takes medication to help ease the pain

Mr Glenn Cook, defending Smith, said he had been instructed to convey a "sincere apology to the victims, their families and the wider paramedic community" and said Smith had shown "sincere remorse.

Mr Cook said the defendant, when he found out about what happened in an interview with police, was "shook" and said: "oh my god, what have I done? Are they ok?".

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard how Smith had been out with a friend at a pub on Saturday, before the incident on Monday, as pubs reopened when Covid-19 rules eased last year.

Smith had returned home the following day and laid down on the sofa and "didn't move" for the rest of the day and ignored a call from his mother, due to nursing a hangover.

The defendant's mother had tried unsuccessfully to get in contact with her son, even visiting his home in person on Sunday, and returned the following day before she called the emergency services, a court heard.

Mr Cook said Smith, on Monday morning, was listening to hard house dance music – which prevented him from hearing people bang on his door and windows – and had gone to the kitchen to make himself a coffee and a toastie.

Smith noticed light coming through from the doorway, which is usually covered to prevent people from looking in, and feared there were "intruders" trying to get into the property, a court heard.

The defendant had picked up a second knife – the first being used to make the toastie – and proceeded to head towards the door before the stabbing incident took place, Mr Cook said.

Mr Cook said Smith had a mental disorder, a depressive disorder which he suffered from regularly since 2004, with symptoms including anxiety which had been "heightened" on July 6.

Smith, of Stephens Close in Ashmore Park, previously pleaded guilty on April 19 to two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.