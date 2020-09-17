Policewoman faces the sack after party brawl

Natasha Haf Jones, 38, of North Wales Police, had attended the function at Garthmyl Hall country house near Welshpool with her husband last October.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson told Llandudno court how the off-duty officer, of Ffordd y Felin, Dolgellau, had travelled to the venue with other guests on a bus.

“The manager states that many of them were falling over drunk and the group was one of the rowdiest the venue had in a long time,” Mrs Jackson said.

Caretaker Andrew Reeve had been working in the bar during the evening and told by a glass collector that two people were fighting including the policewoman. Her sister-in-law was later injured.

She was saying: “I’m a police sergeant.”

Jones admitted three common assaults on Mr Reeve and Caroline Roberts. Richard Black, defending, said Jones had anxiety and depression.

Mr Black said she now faced the sack after 13 years as a police officer and PCSO.

He added: “My client wishes to express her apologies publicly. She’s made peace with her sister-in law.”

District judge Gwyn Jones told Jones: “This is a significant fall from grace. You were extremely well-regarded.”

Jones must do 160 hours’ unpaid work and pay £300 compensation to Mr Reeve and £340 costs.

Superintendent Nick Evans of the force Professional Standards Department confirmed that police conduct proceedings will follow.