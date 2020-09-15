Menu

Shropshire man, 59, arrested on suspicion of take away assault

By Deborah Hardiman | Whitchurch | Crime | Published:

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault in relation to an alleged incident at a Whitchurch take away.

The man, who has not been named by police, was arrested following an alleged altercation at Wanloy, in Green End, which happened shortly after 11pm on September 11.

West Mercia Police said the suspect has since been released on police bail.

Residents in the area reported seeing up to eight officers in the vicinity at the time.

