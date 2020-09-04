Jailed: Teen broke stranger's jaw and fractured taxi driver's shoulder

Dray Rogers, 19, of Lon Gwern, Newtown, admitted two counts of grievous bodily harm in September last year and on March 21.

Judge Niclas Parry at Mold Crown Court told him: ”These matters are so serious only an immediate custodial sentence can be justified.”

The teenager was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to the driver who had been left unable to work.

Prosecutor Nicholas Williams said Gareth Owen, 26, had been attacked at the Castle Vaults pub at Newtown in September after he spoke to a friend of the defendant.

He was taken to hospital at Shrewsbury and then transferred to Telford and had three metal plates and 20 stitches inserted.

Mr Owen described how his face had changed shape, he’d had to eat soft food and lost more than a stone in weight. “I feel like I’m eating like a young child,” he said in a victim statement.

Consequences

Mr Williams said, in March, Rogers had been picked up by the taxi driver outside the same pub and he appeared to be arguing with his girlfriend.

The defendant became more agitated and kicked the car. At one stage he lifted the driver in the air and dumped him on the ground.

When police found Rogers he had fallen in a river.

Andrew Green, defending, said Rogers was employed by a groundworks contractor.

He had moderated his drinking and the barrister urged the judge to take an “exceptional” course to allow the teen his freedom.

But Judge Parry said Mr Owen had suffered long-term consequences although the injury wasn’t intended.