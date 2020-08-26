Advertising
Armed police descend on Shrewsbury flat after reports of man with firearm
Armed police descended on a flat in Shrewsbury this afternoon after reports of a man in possession of a firearm.
Officers went to Stafford Drive, Harlescott, after receiving information that a man had a weapon, but nothing was found.
Police remained in the area to reassure members of the public.
A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "Earlier today police received information a man was believed to be in possession of what is believed to be a firearm inside a flat in Stafford Drive in Shrewsbury.
"Officers, both armed and unarmed, attended, however nothing untoward was found. Officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance."
