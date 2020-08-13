Three arrests after drugs and cash seized in Shropshire police operation

West Mercia Police's local policing priority team carried out the arrests on Wednesday after going to premises in north Shropshire armed with a warrant.

Drugs and money seized from suspects in north Shropshire

The team posted on social media network Twitter: "Busy afternoon for the team yesterday in North #Shropshire.

"A warrant and a pursuit resulted in the arrest of x3 people on sus #drug offences and a large quantity of cash and drugs seized. Enquiries continue today by The LOC team."