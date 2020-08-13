Menu

Three arrests after drugs and cash seized in Shropshire police operation

By Deborah Hardiman | North Shropshire | Crime | Published:

Three people have been arrested after a police swoop resulted in a large quantity of drugs and drugs being seized.

Drugs and money seized from suspects in north Shropshire

West Mercia Police's local policing priority team carried out the arrests on Wednesday after going to premises in north Shropshire armed with a warrant.

The team posted on social media network Twitter: "Busy afternoon for the team yesterday in North #Shropshire.

"A warrant and a pursuit resulted in the arrest of x3 people on sus #drug offences and a large quantity of cash and drugs seized. Enquiries continue today by The LOC team."

By Deborah Hardiman
