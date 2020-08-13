Advertising
Three arrests after drugs and cash seized in Shropshire police operation
Three people have been arrested after a police swoop resulted in a large quantity of drugs and drugs being seized.
West Mercia Police's local policing priority team carried out the arrests on Wednesday after going to premises in north Shropshire armed with a warrant.
The team posted on social media network Twitter: "Busy afternoon for the team yesterday in North #Shropshire.
"A warrant and a pursuit resulted in the arrest of x3 people on sus #drug offences and a large quantity of cash and drugs seized. Enquiries continue today by The LOC team."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.