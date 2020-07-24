Two arrested after man pulled from car and stabbed in Telford

Police are appealing for witness to what they described as a "serious incident", which took place in Brookside in Telford yesterday at around 5.15pm.

A man in his 30s was assaulted and stabbed along the Bembridge Footpath after being pulled from a vehicle.

Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, both from Telford, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “An investigation has been launched and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information regarding this assault and urge witnesses to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting incident 519 or July 23.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.