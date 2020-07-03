Probe after anglers suspected of killing carp caught in Telford

Telford Angling Association called the police after two people were seen with red carp weighing about 10lbs each taken from Dandy Pool, in Little Dawley.

On the same day one of its bailiffs was shoved in the back causing him to fall into Apley Pool near Wellington, after giving a visitor a warning about the treatment of the fish.

The association’s vice chairman Jon Portman said: “We had a couple of incidents over the weekend relating to illegal fishing. Two people were caught killing carp at Dandy Pool in Telford.

“We were alerted to what was going on by other fishermen. When we got there, we found two big carp dead in a bag along with some duck eggs.

“The police were called as we were suspicious about what was going on.

“When the officers checked the car, they found that the driver, who was from Wolverhampton, only had a provisional driving licence. They confiscated the car.

Pain

“Then the officers had to phone the Environment Agency for permission to confiscate the makeshift tackle that the people had.

Advertising

"Then while one of our bailiffs, Colin Robson was carrying out checks at our Apley Pool site, he was shoved in the back by a man which resulted in him falling into the water.

"He suffered pain in the back and in his arms afterwards, but he’s otherwise unhurt.”

Mr Portman said the association had been dealing with an increasing number of incidents in recent months.

Environment Agency fisheries team leader Nichola Tomlinson said: “Anyone who suspects that someone is fishing illegally should contact our 24 hour incident hotline on 0800 807 060.”