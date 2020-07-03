Speeding crackdown to see new crossing introduced in Wellington

The town council has been working with various partners to implement a range of new enforcements and has identified various locations to conduct speed surveys with West Mercia Police, based on areas receiving the highest number of complaints.

In an effort to slow down traffic and increase pedestrian safety, Telford & Wrekin Council's highways department is installing new lights and a crossing across the junction of Haygate Road and Holyhead Road, with work expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

Working in partnership with the police and crime commissioner John Campion, the town council has also funded a speed indicator device which will be placed in recognised hotspots.

Plans have been made to fund further devices, which will collect speeding data used to implement future measures.

The initiatives are being introduced following collaborative work between Wellington Town Council, Telford & Wrekin Council and West Mercia Police, after a growing number of complaints made by residents of speeding at various points throughout the town.