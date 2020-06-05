Kidnap probe as man forces stranger to drive him out of Shrewsbury in early hours

At around 1.30am a man, in his 30s was approached by another man in Holyhead Road, Bicton, who demanded he drive him to a ferry port.

The victim drove the man towards Birmingham before he was able to stop the vehicle and seek assistance from highway workers.

Detectives are now appealing for the public's help in coming forward with any information and are treating the incident as a kidnapping.

The suspect is described as white, in his mid to late 20s, of medium build with short brown hair.

He was wearing black jeans and a waist-length jacket which was shiny. He spoke with an Irish accent.

Det Con Nick Williams, from Shrewsbury CID, said: “We want to know who this man is and how he came to be in Bicton in the first instance and would ask anyone who has any information that could help our enquiries to get in contact.

"Perhaps someone dropped him off in Bicton or saw someone of a similar description earlier in the day.”

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Williams on 01743 237439.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org