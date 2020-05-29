Menu

West Mercia Police appoints new Assistant Chief Constable

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

West Mercia Police has appointed a new Assistant Chief Constable.

Rachel Jones

In a statement the force said: "We are pleased to announce that Rachel Jones has been appointed as the new Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing and Operations at West Mercia Police."

Ms Jones will take up her new post in mid June after taking part interviews on May 19.

She is currently working in a role for the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) having moved from West Midlands Police where, as temporary Assistant Chief Constable she had responsibility for forensics, criminal justice services, cid, public protection and intelligence.

Prior to her interim ACC role Ms Jones, who lives in Worcestershire, had had various roles within local policing, child protection and professional standards.

Before joining West Midlands Police she was the South West's head of intelligence.

