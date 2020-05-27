Menu

Advertising

No post mortems yet after two men found dead at Bridgnorth caravan park

By Deborah Hardiman | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

Two men who died following an incident at a Bridgnorth caravan park have not yet been formally identified.

A police cordon was put in place at Knowle Sands Caravan Park in Bridgnorth

Post mortems are also yet to take place after the men were found at Knowle Sands Caravan Park, opposite the Swan Inn, on May 21.

It is believed one of the men killed the other. A 67-year-old man was found dead in a field at about 4.15pm shortly before another man in his 70s was found on near a bridge off the B4555 Bridgnorth to Eardington road.

WATCH: Detectives scour caravan park

Footage: SnapperSK

Police investigate as two men die at Bridgnorth caravan park

West Mercia Police said they believe the 67-year-old died after being assaulted and are treating the deaths as linked. The force is not looking for anyone else in connection with the discoveries.

Police searching a static caravan at the scene. Photo: SnapperSK

Crime scene investigators were seen combing through homes at the caravan park on Friday, including a green static caravan believed to have belonged to one of the victims.

Advertising

Detectives could be seen packaging evidence into bags while police officers secured the area.

Interactive map of the area:

Crime News Bridgnorth Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News