No post mortems yet after two men found dead at Bridgnorth caravan park

Post mortems are also yet to take place after the men were found at Knowle Sands Caravan Park, opposite the Swan Inn, on May 21.

It is believed one of the men killed the other. A 67-year-old man was found dead in a field at about 4.15pm shortly before another man in his 70s was found on near a bridge off the B4555 Bridgnorth to Eardington road.

Police investigate as two men die at Bridgnorth caravan park

West Mercia Police said they believe the 67-year-old died after being assaulted and are treating the deaths as linked. The force is not looking for anyone else in connection with the discoveries.

Police searching a static caravan at the scene. Photo: SnapperSK

Crime scene investigators were seen combing through homes at the caravan park on Friday, including a green static caravan believed to have belonged to one of the victims.

Detectives could be seen packaging evidence into bags while police officers secured the area.

