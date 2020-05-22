Vandals with rocks destroy bird nests and kill chicks

Police are now investigating after 10 bird nests were destroyed in the Allt Goch and Pen-Yr Nant area of Llanidloes, by thugs who dropped large rocks on the eggs, smashing them. A red-listed species, the pied flycatcher, was among the nests damaged.

Dyfed-Powys Police's rural crime team said they are now investigating an incident of habitat and egg destruction. The nests were part of a community nest box project at the woods, set up last year.

We are investigating an incident of habitat and egg destruction at #PenyrAlltWoods in #Llanidloes. Which has occurred between 18/05 - 19/05.

We are appealing for information to the identity of the offender(s).

— Rural Crime Team: Dyfed-Powys Police (@DPruralpolicing) May 22, 2020

Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust said they were "extremely saddened" to hear about the incident.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the destruction of 10 bird nests in a #Llanidloes woodland, including this red-listed species, Pied Flycatcher," the trust said in a tweet.

"This is a wildlife crime and is being investigated. Please be kind & look out for nature during shutdown."

— Montgomeryshire WT (@MontWildlife) May 20, 2020

The incident happened between Monday and Tuesday this week. Police are appealing for information to the identity of the offender or offenders. Contact 101 with any information quoting incident number 215 20/5.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org