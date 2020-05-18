Police called in after vehicle driven at recycling centre worker as people face 75 minute queues

Telford & Wrekin Council said more than one incident at the authority's Halesfield and Hortonwood recycling centres had been reported to the police in the past few days.

It comes as large queues are causing frustration with visitors – with waits of 75 minutes this afternoon.

The council said it was the busiest day since reopening on May 6 and asked people to consider if they really need to visit the centres.

In a statement the council said: "There were a few over the weekend who had an issue with having to queue and took their anger out on the traffic marshals.

"One of our younger marshals had one car drive right at her, causing her to leap out of the way. This incident and a couple of others have been reported to the police."

The spokesman added: "If you have to visit, be prepared to queue and be patient.

"Staff are on hand to guide people onto the sites as quickly and safely as possible – we ask that you treat them with respect, as they are only doing their job and trying to help."