Shop targeted in shocking motorcycle raid

The thugs repeatedly drove a motorbike into the front door of the Moore's Grocery store, known as A&B Fruits, in Madeley, Telford, shortly after 4am.

Anyone with information about the raid is being urged to contact the police.

Julia Moore, who has run the shop with her husband Adrian for 33 years, said they were woken by the sounds of their dog barking as the three raiders smashed their way into the shop.

After they ran down to confront them the trio fled empty handed, all on the back of the motorbike they had used for the break-in.

They had also seen one of the men at their back door, inches away from them before he fled.

Julia said: "We were all in bed and my young pup was really going mad barking. My husband jumped out of bed, looked out of the window on the side of the shop and there was a bike with two lads out there."

She said that the third raider had gone round the back and tried to get into their house, adding: "We were there as he was going to come and open the door."

She added: "What they wanted to steal from a fruit and veg shop I cannot understand."

Julia said that although it was frustrating having to replace the damaged door, they were just relieved no one was hurt.

She said: "A least the good thing is it was just a door and it was no one injured."

The shop, which has been a vital source for the community during lockdown, also delivering to the vulnerable and self isolating, was open as normal this morning, although Julia said they would have to close an hour early to get the door fixed.

She said they could not understand why anyone would raid the store but had been hugely heartened by the support of the public.

She said: "The customers have been devastated. We have even had one woman say can they set up a just giving page but I said it's okay we will pay for it ourselves.

"We have had people saying you have looked after us, you're always open, why would they do this?"

Julia added: "We are still open and we are not letting it get us down. We have got to shut a bit early today because of social spacing so we can get the door fixed."

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.