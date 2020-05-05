Police boss offers advice to couples stressed out by Covid-19

With couples and families spending more time with each other, combined with health and financial worries, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion is encouraging people to take steps to lower stress and prevent it escalating.

He is asking those that are feeling this strain to be mindful of their actions, and to think of ways in which they can take care of themselves and, in turn, the relationships with those they live with.

Advice includes finding some quiet time alone for a few minutes, utilising the opportunity to exercise once a day, getting enough sleep, communicating with friends and other family members via phone or video calls, finding a new hobby or accessing support services to seek advice.

Mr Campion said: “Whilst we might be starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel, this national pandemic is still impacting daily life as we know it and may have lasting effects.

"This may very well be causing tension in households across West Mercia, which is why I am encouraging people to take all the steps they can to prevent it escalating.

“Despite the restrictions, there are many ways we can not only help ourselves but those around us, which includes being considerate of how we are handling the situation. If you do feel like you’re getting stressed or irritated, consider going for a walk or take yourself to another room and call a friend. I will continue to work with partners to make sure that our communities are well supported at a time when it is even more important.”