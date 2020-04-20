Police chase suspected drink driver through Bridgnorth in 100mph pursuit

Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit said it had a "lengthy pursuit" of a suspected drink and drug driver at around 1.40am on Wednesday.

The driver's vehicle suffered temporary engine failure and he was arrested after police eventually caught him.

After a lengthy pursuit in excess of 100mph through the country lanes of Bridgnorth the team were ready when this suspected drink&drug driver suffered temporary engine failure #tpac 3231 pic.twitter.com/Ztzkl9j8qv — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) April 19, 2020

A spokesperson for OPU said: "After a lengthy pursuit in excess of 100mph through the country lanes of Bridgnorth the team were ready when this suspected drink and drug driver suffered temporary engine failure.

"The pursuit started around the Rudge Heath area, through Chesterton, along the rabbit run back to Sutton Maddock then back down the A442 towards Bridgnorth.

"We stopped the vehicle just past the Hundred House Hotel."

The driver has now been released under investigation pending results of a blood test for drugs.