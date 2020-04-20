Menu

Man in custody after being caught with imitation firearm in Mid Wales

By Nick Humphreys | Llandrindod Wells | Crime | Published:

A man is in custody after being in possession of an imitation firearm in Mid Wales.

The man was arrested after being seen in Temple Street, Llandrindod Wells.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Police received a call, just before 7.50 pm on Sunday 19th April 2020, reporting a sighting of a man with a firearm in Temple Street, Llandrindod Wells.

A 38-year-old male was quickly arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and currently remains in police custody.

"The firearm was made safe and examined and found to be an imitation.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

