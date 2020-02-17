Menu

Telford man guilty of assault and attempted burglary

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Crime | Published:

A man is due to be sentenced at crown court in Shropshire tomorrow after being found guilty of assault, attempting to commit burglary and attempted burglary.

Frankie Evans, 46, of Wyvern, Woodside, Telford, was found guilty of the three charges at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

The case:

He was cleared of a wounding charge of wounding.

During his trial the jury heard that Evans had attacked father and son Kevin and Steven Minton in a confrontation after he was seen trying to break into the Miners Arms, in Prince Street, Madeley, Telford, on July 7 last year.

Giving evidence, Evans admitted he was “full of tablets, full of beer” on the night, celebrating his birthday.

