Telford man guilty of assault and attempted burglary

Frankie Evans, 46, of Wyvern, Woodside, Telford, was found guilty of the three charges at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

The case:

He was cleared of a wounding charge of wounding.

During his trial the jury heard that Evans had attacked father and son Kevin and Steven Minton in a confrontation after he was seen trying to break into the Miners Arms, in Prince Street, Madeley, Telford, on July 7 last year.

Giving evidence, Evans admitted he was “full of tablets, full of beer” on the night, celebrating his birthday.