Police patrols to increase after Newport car arson attacks

Cars belonging to Harper Adams University students were set ablaze in Victoria Park Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The fire was started on one car and the spread to others. Mayor Peter Scott believes its was started by a "vigilantes" fed up of students taking all the spaces.

A meeting between the university, police, Mr Scott, Newport PubWatch and pub landlords was expected to take place in the coming days to try to address the issue.

Now police have said they will increasing patrols in the area.

Newport SNT said: "Following the car arson attack in Victoria Park, Newport this week, there will be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.

"Please do stop and speak with the officers on patrol if you have any concerns or information. The police investigation is continuing."