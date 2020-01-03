Advertising
Suspect arrested after police foot chase in Telford
A suspect led police on a foot chase in Telford today before being arrested by officers on a busy day in the town.
Officers caught up with the individual after a chase in Hadley and taken into custody.
Police have also arrested a drug driver and a woman wanted for failing to attend court.
LPPT North tweeted: "Meanwhile in #Telford, a female arrested - wanted for failing to attend court, a drug driver arrested, and a fail to stop in #Hadley resulting in one in custody after a footchase. #busy #noescape #quickfeet #teamwork."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.