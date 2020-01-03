Menu

Suspect arrested after police foot chase in Telford

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | Crime | Published:

A suspect led police on a foot chase in Telford today before being arrested by officers on a busy day in the town.

Officers caught up with the individual after a chase in Hadley and taken into custody.

Police have also arrested a drug driver and a woman wanted for failing to attend court.

LPPT North tweeted: "Meanwhile in #Telford, a female arrested - wanted for failing to attend court, a drug driver arrested, and a fail to stop in #Hadley resulting in one in custody after a footchase. #busy #noescape #quickfeet #teamwork."

