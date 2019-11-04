Man denies being part of Market Drayton assault

William Bratton denied being involved in the alleged assault on Jamie Jackson at a flat in Market Drayton on April 7 last year, which left him unconscious and with a broken jaw.

Giving evidence at a trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court co-defendant Bratton, aged 27, conceded that he had initially “told lies” to the police, but changed his statement at a later date because he wanted to tell the truth.

Bratton, of Dalelands Estate, Market Drayton, Andrew Llewellyn, 49, of High Street, Wem, and Marcus Supersad, 26, of Riverside Drive, Tern Hill all deny grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Jackson.

Bratton said: “I changed my story because I don’t want to be accused of something that I haven’t done.”

He told the jury that shortly after the incident he and Supersad met up with a man called Luke Reynolds, in Crewe, who turned out to be Mr Jackson’s half-brother.

“When we got there, Luke had a conflict with Supersad," he said.

"Luke was asking him why he had cuts and grazes on his hands. I didn’t think anything of it to begin with. Later on Luke asked me about Jamie. All of a sudden he mentioned about Andrew Llewellyn’s name. Then he said he was Jamie’s brother.

“I said ‘oh ****’ and I told him the truth. I told him I took Llewellyn and Supersad there, but that something spiralled out of control.”

Cross-examining Bratton Mr Paul Smith, defending Supersad, put to him: “It was you and Llewellyn who attacked him.”

Bratton replied: “No. It was your client and Mr Llewellyn. If I took part in a crime I wouldn’t be stupid enough to return to the scene so soon afterwards.”

“The only reason I’m naming him is because he actually did the crime,” Bratton said.

He said he drove Llewellyn and Supersad to Mr Jackson’s flat and waited outside for them to return. He said he was worried that he would get in trouble with Supersad if he had told the police what he knew, due to Supersad previously damaging his van.

The jury previously heard that Mr Jackson had earlier been at Llewellyn’s flat who afterwards believed that a plastic egg filled with cocaine had been taken by the alleged victim, resulting in him being assaulted. Bratton also denies assisting an offender, knowing an offence had taken place. The trial continues.