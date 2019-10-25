Witness tells jury he thought victim was dead after Market Drayton attack

Jamie Jackson was beaten unconscious and suffered a severely broken jaw when he was attacked at his flat on April 7 last year.

Andrew Llewellyn, 49, Marcus Supersad, 26, and William Bratton, 27, are accused of assaulting Mr Jackson.

Giving evidence at the trial, Mr Jackson's neighbour Dimitor Tsekov said he and another man called Mario and Mr Jackson were drinking beer in the flat when two men walked in.

Speaking through an interpretor, the Bulgarian national, said: "The first male had a stone in his hand. After that the second male, a shorter man, grabbed Jamie. While that was happening the first male was hitting Jamie.

"The first man was hitting him in the face with a stone really hard because I heard the stones breaking on his face.

"After he hit Jamie he fell on the floor and he hit his head on the oven door."

The case so far:

Advertising

Mr Teskov said Mr Jackson was lying on the floor covered with broken glass. He said at first he thought he was dead.

He also told the jury that he and Mario returned to a flat across the landing and waited for the men to leave before returning to check on Mr Jackson when the coast was clear.

"I was afraid that after I had seen these two man they may come to my room too," Mr Teskov added.

The jury previously heard that Mr Jackson was beaten up by a group of men who believed he had stolen a plastic egg filled with £3,000 worth of cocaine.

Advertising

A man was seen holding a kitchen knife and that another man struck Mr Jackson's face with a stone during the incident, leaving him with facial fractures, cuts and bruises.

The court heard that Mr Jackson, a cocaine addict, had been socialising with Llewellyn prior to the incident.

Llewellyn, of High Street, Wem; Supersad, of Riverside Drive, Tern Hill, and Bratton, of Dalelands Estate, Market Drayton, all deny grievous bodily harm with intent.

Bratton also denies assisting an offender, knowing an offence had taken place.

The trial continues at at Shrewsbury Crown Court .