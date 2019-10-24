'Look what I've got': Market Drayton man showed attack victim £3,000 cocaine stash, court hears

Jamie Jackson was beaten unconscious and suffered a severely broken jaw when he was attacked at his flat on April 7 last year.

He gave evidence at Shrewsbury Crown Court at the trial of Andrew Llewellyn, 49, Marcus Supersad, 26, and 27-year-old William Bratton.

The court heard that Llewellyn and Mr Jackson previously knew each other through Michelle Gater – Llewellyn’s ex-partner and Mr Jackson’s friend and alleged drug dealer.

Mr Jackson went back to Llewellyn’s flat, where he was shown the drugs.

The case so far:

Paul Smith, defending Supersad, read parts of Mr Jackson’s police interview to him to corroborate the timeline.

“He said ‘look what I’ve got’. It was a little yellow container, similar to one you’d find in a Kinder egg?”

Mr Jackson agreed, and said: “It was a large quantity ready to be sold. He did tell me it was worth about £3,000. He said he was looking after it for somebody.”

That somebody, Mr Jackson said, was Shaun Gater, the son of Michelle Gater.

Mr Jackson said in his statement that Llewellyn told him the Gaters would be joining them at the flat, but when they didn’t, he left.

Later that evening, Mr Jackson was attacked at his home in Smithfield Road, a five-minute walk away from Llewellyn’s previous address.

Mr Smith said to Mr Jackson: “You told police you received a call from Andrew Llewellyn’s mobile and he accused you of taking the container.”

Mr Jackson denied to Llewellyn that he took it.

Mr Jackson described Llewellyn coming into the property, and another “youngish” looking male standing at the door.

He said: “The next thing I remember was waking up with the police and ambulance service there.”

Mr Smith questioned the fact that Mr Jackson initially said that Michelle Gater was there at the time of the attack, but later said she wasn’t.

Mr Jackson said he gave the statement honestly, but changed it after speaking to her.

Llewellyn, of High Street, Wem, Supersad, of Riverside Drive, Tern Hill, and Bratton, of Dalelands Estate, Market Drayton, all deny grievous bodily harm with intent.

Bratton also denies assisting an offender, knowing an offence had taken place.

The trial continues.