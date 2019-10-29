'I was petrified' claims alleged Market Drayton cocaine attacker

Andrew Llewellyn, 49, is one of three men on trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court accused of causing Jamie Jackson grievous bodily harm with intent.

It is alleged that Llewellyn, Marcus Supersad, 26, and William Bratton, 27, all attacked Mr Jackson in his Market Drayton home on April 7 last year after he took a plastic egg containing cocaine from Llewellyn.

The trial resumed on Monday and Det Con Darren Holmes, the police officer overseeing the case, was called to give evidence.

He interviewed both Llewellyn and Bratton last year after the assault, which left Mr Jackson with broken bones in his jaw and cuts to his head.

In court Det Con Holmes and prosecutor Mohammad Hafeez read out transcripts of those interviews.

Llewellyn told the officer that he and Mr Jackson had been out socialising on the day of the incident, and that when he later realised his plastic egg had gone missing, he thought Mr Jackson had taken it "by mistake".

He said that he then went to visit Mr Jackson in his flat and was offered a lift by Bratton.

He said that the two went to the flat along with another man known as 'JJ', who Llewellyn said he had never seen before.

'It just went stupid'

Llewellyn said: "I walked into the flat and it just went stupid. I didn't know what happened.

"I was absolutely petrified. This lad called JJ just hit him for no reason at all."

Bratton joined in the attack too, Llewellyn said, striking Mr Jackson several times.

"They were both on top of him. They told me to get to the car and not say a word," Llewellyn said.

"I had never met [JJ] before in my life, and I've never seen him since.

"There's no intention of hurting [Mr Jackson], no intention of anything.

"I was just going to pick [the egg] up. I was just going to go in, get it and get out."

In Bratton's interview he initially denied knowing Llewellyn, but then admitted giving him a lift on the evening of April 7.

He told the officer that Llewellyn was the only man he drove to Mr Jackson's flat.

He said: "I thought he was going to score some heroin or some crack or whatever he's into."

He also denied entering the flat itself, saying he heard "shouting and bawling" as he walked upstairs before "jumping back in the motor".

Llewellyn, aged 49, of High Street, Wem, Bratton, 27, of Dalelands Estate, Market Drayton, and Supersad, 26, of Riverside Drive, Tern Hill, all deny grievous bodily harm with intent. Bratton also denies assisting an offender.

The trial continues.