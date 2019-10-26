Angry phone call preceded three-on-one assault in Market Drayton, court hears

Jamie Jackson was knocked unconscious in his Market Drayton home on April 7 last year after being accused of taking a plastic egg containing cocaine from Andrew Llewellyn, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

On Thursday Michelle Gater, who has known the victim for several years, was giving evidence in the trial of the three men accused of assaulting him.

Llewellyn, aged 49, of High Street, Wem, Marcus Supersad, 26, of Riverside Drive, Tern Hill, and William Bratton, 27, of Dalelands Estate, Market Drayton, all deny grievous bodily harm with intent. Bratton also denies assisting an offender.

Miss Gater told the court she had been socialising with Llewellyn at his previous flat in Market Drayton on the night of the attack, and that at one point he had a conversation on the phone.

“He was shouting,” Miss Gater said. She said she later found out the man on the other end of the phone was Jamie Jackson.

At one point Bratton and a third man she knew as ‘JJ’ arrived and Llewellyn was still angry, she said under questioning from prosecutor Mr Mohammad Hafeez.

“Andy had been drinking, we had had a drink. He was going: ‘I’m going to get you, Jamie’. Jamie was meant to have taken some of his money and some coke.”

She said the three men left for some time before returning, after which she had a call from Mr Jackson.

The trial continues.