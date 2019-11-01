Man accused of beating someone unconscious with rock was ‘scared to snitch’ on drug dealers, court hears

Jamie Jackson was knocked unconscious in his Market Drayton home on April 7 last year after being accused of taking a Kinder Surprise-style egg filled with cocaine from Andrew Llewellyn, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

Marcus Supersad, of Riverside Drive, Tern Hill, is on trial alongside Llewellyn, 49, of High Street, Wem, and William Bratton, 27, of Dalelands Estate, Market Drayton.

All three men deny causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the incident where Mr Jackson had his jaw broken in four places.

The case so far:

While giving evidence on Wednesday at Shrewsbury Crown Court, Supersad said a drug he was prescribed in April 2018 while in prison for a separate offence gave him memory loss.

During his time in jail, the 26-year-old was interviewed over the April 7 attack and chose not to have legal representation and said “no comment” to every question, the court was told.

Under cross examination from his defence barrister Paul Smith, Supersad said: “I would have had to wait three or four hours for a solicitor and as silly as it sounds I wanted the prison food.

“The food in prison is not good, it’s like a rat race, you don’t get a lot.”

He added: “I said no comment because I was scared. I thought I could get hurt for basically snitching on people. Everything has repercussions.

“In my second interview that was the advice given by the solicitor.”

But prosecuting barrister Mohammad Hafeez challenged this and suggested Supersad was purposely withholding information.

He said: “If you had just of mentioned there was an attack in town over cocaine, what possible repercussions could there have been? Or were you trying to hide information?

“You’ve come into court today having answered no comment in your first and second interview with police. You did not mention your memory loss and now you’ve come into court and told the jury you have no memory.

“I suggest if you had mentioned what you’re telling the jury now it would have been investigated. Police could have conducted checks but you chose to prevent that.”

The trial continues.