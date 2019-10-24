Three men appear in court over spate of burglaries

Thomas Wall and Michael Connors, both aged 21, and Michael Wall, age 25, all from Wrexham have appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court.

They have been charged with conspiracy to burgle nine homes and a further robbery between October 8 and 17 in the Black Country.

All three have been remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 21.

Members of their family sat in the public gallery, and called out "love you" before the trio were taken down to the cells.

Officers from West Midlands Police detained the three men in Wrexham on Sunday afternoon.

After being granted extra time to question the men they charged Michael Wall, of Griffin Road, Thomas Wall, also of Griffin Road, and Michael Connors of Ruthin Road, on Wednesday.

A 30-year-old man who was also arrested at the weekend has been released with no further action.

Elderly people have been targeted 29 times in 10 days across the Black Country area.

Police are still investigating – anyone with information can get in touch via 101.