New app to help communities across West Mercia tackle crime

John Campion said the West Mercia Neighbourhood Watch’s We Alert App helps groups of neighbours keep in touch and share safety advice and updates on a range of crime types. Commissioner John Campion has invested in the app which is free to use, interactive and customisable.

He said: “The We Alert App brings communities together, helping people to be involved in keeping themselves safe, through the sharing of real time information which enables them to take sensible precautions and work with the police to reduce crime.

"I welcome this as part of Neighbourhood Watch’s modern approach. It allows communities to play an active role, caring for others in order to contribute to a safer, more secure society.”

Craig Cox, chair of West Mercia Neighbourhood Watch, said: “We alert allows users to engage with communities in a safe and secure way. We have extensive plans for developing the app, to provide additional safety features targeting the elderly and vulnerable and including the possibility of giving the users of the app a means for reporting to the police or other organisations such as local councils.“

Citizens in policing lead Chief Superintendent Kevin Purcell from West Mercia Police said: "The innovative 'We Alert' application is a fantastic tool that supports and empowers local communities to play their part in reducing crime.

"It keeps communities connected by enabling members to keep up-to-date with community concerns and report any suspicious behaviour or activity they come across.

"We therefore welcome this application as our communities are at the heart of everything we do and play a vital role in helping to tackle crime."

For more information and details of how to download the app visit westmercianw.org.uk/wealert/