WATCH: Thieves flee as police chase stolen car into a ditch
This is the incredible moment two cars crashed into a ditch during a police chase in Birmingham.
A camera on board a police helicopter captured the moment an unmarked police car, a blue BMW, forced a stolen Audi to a dramatic halt, with the thieves fleeing on foot.
It happened in Chinn Brook Park, Yardley Wood, on Saturday, following a 10-minute pursuit.
Three people - an 18-year-old man and two boys aged 16 and 17 - have been arrested.
Police tweeted: "Thanks to our friends at @NPASBirmingham for the Ariel photograph of our outstanding parking #LikeAGlove.
"We have 3 people in custody following a pursuit around #Solihull and #YardleyWood vehicle reported stolen in a burglary a few hours earlier, great team work with @NPASBirmingham and @ResponseWMP All 3 makes well known & wanted for similar crimes across @WMPolice area #OpCantil"
