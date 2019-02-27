Oswestry man admits attack

Daniel Elliott, 27, pleaded guilty to the matters ahead of the start of a trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

He admitted breaking into a property, in Trinity Court, in Oswestry, and wounding a person with intent during the incident on October 27 last year.

Judge Anthony Lowe told the defendant he was adjourning sentencing for reports due to the seriousness of the offences.

“The overall circumstances are plainly very serious,” the judge said.

“The outcome of this is pretty much inevitable. You have done the right thing by making a guilty plea,” Judge Lowe added.

Elliott, of Beatrice Street, Oswestry, was remanded in custody until March 15.