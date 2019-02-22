Menu

Man arrested following crash near Oswestry

By Aimee Jones | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash near Oswestry.

Emergency services were called to Station Road, Weston Rhyn, shortly before 3.30pm.

Police said a man was arrested following the two-car crash.

The road was closed from the Gledrid roundbout while officers dealt with the incident and traffic was diverted through Chirk Bank.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one man freed himself from his car and was left in the care of paramedics.

Crime News Oswestry
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

