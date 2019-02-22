Man arrested following crash near Oswestry

Emergency services were called to Station Road, Weston Rhyn, shortly before 3.30pm.

Police said a man was arrested following the two-car crash.

Man was arrested in Weston Rhyn for sus drink drive after 2 vehicle RTC. Fire, ambulance and police units deployed. pic.twitter.com/kfRJTfuCRZ — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) February 22, 2019

The road was closed from the Gledrid roundbout while officers dealt with the incident and traffic was diverted through Chirk Bank.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one man freed himself from his car and was left in the care of paramedics.