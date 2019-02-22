Advertising
Man arrested following crash near Oswestry
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash near Oswestry.
Emergency services were called to Station Road, Weston Rhyn, shortly before 3.30pm.
Police said a man was arrested following the two-car crash.
The road was closed from the Gledrid roundbout while officers dealt with the incident and traffic was diverted through Chirk Bank.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one man freed himself from his car and was left in the care of paramedics.
