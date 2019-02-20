Two men arrested in connection with 'county lines' after drugs seized in Ludlow

Class A drugs, believed to be cocaine and heroin, along with cash and mobile phones were seized from a property in The Wildings, Ludlow, on Friday.

A 45-year-old man from Ludlow and a 19-year-old man from Tipton were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

Both men have been released on police bail while investigations continue.

The warrant comes as West Mercia Police continues to reinforce its commitment to tackling serious and organised crime as part of its Protect campaign.

Shropshire superintendent Mo Lansdale said: “We know county lines is happening in Shropshire and over the past few years have put a lot of work in to address this, we’re certainly not complacent though and recognise there is still more to do.

“This activity is an example of the robust approach we’re taking to relentlessly pursue those involved to tackle this serious and organised crime and I hope our communities feel reassured about the work we’re doing.

“Education is a key aspect to help us prevent people from becoming involved in county lines and serious and organised crime and much of our work includes working with our partner agencies, such as the local authority, to raise awareness of what it is and how to spot the signs someone may be at risk of being exploited by county lines criminals.

“We have already seen some significant results targeting county lines and will continue to build on these successes to prevent people coming into our rural towns to deal drugs as part of our protect campaign.”

Protect is a campaign being run by West Mercia Police alongside a range of partner agencies to tackle serious and organised crime (SOC).