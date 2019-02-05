More than £15,000 worth of gardening tools stolen

Police in Brecon are investigating after the haul was taken from the shed in Talgarth, sometime on the morning of Sunday January 27.

Stihl, Husqvara and Honda are among the brands of tools and machinery, including chainsaws, blowers, combi systems, bush cutters and trimmers, which were stolen in the burglary.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "If you are approached to buy cheap tools, or see cheap tools for sale, report it to Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/0015/27/01/2019/01/C"