'The worst that life can throw at you: Father's tribute to Telford man killed by boy, 16, with cricket bat

Alan Whyteside has spoken of his family's heartbreak at the death of his son Derek, 42, who was murdered by a Telford teenager on June 18.

Derek Whyteside was hit over the back of the head with a cricket bat in Withywood Drive, Malinslee, Telford, during a dispute about the bikes, which had been stolen from outside his home in Dawley earlier that day.

Derek Whyteside

The teenager was convicted of murder by a jury at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday after a seven day trial, but cannot be named for legal reasons.

He will be sentenced later this year, and faces a life term for the crime.

See also:

Speaking to the defendant after the verdict, Judge Paul Glenn explained that he wanted a pre-sentence report before deciding on how long he will spend in prison.

Advertising

He said: "The type of sentence in this case, as I am sure you have been told, is unavoidable. But I want as much information as possible before I deal with the minimum term of what that sentence should be."

In an emotional tribute given after the verdict Alan Whyteside spoke of his son's generosity and loyalty.

He said: "Derek was no saint but he was starting to put his life together when it was taken from him by a youth in a cowardly attack.

"He was very proactive and loyal to his family and friends.

Advertising

"He saw the best in everyone and would help you in whatever way he could.

"He will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

Mr Whyteside said that his family would never recover from the tragedy.

He said: "The death of your child is the worst that life can throw at you and will be with all our family for the rest of our lives."

Telford police senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy, welcomed the jury's unanimous verdict, which was delivered after seven hours and 26 minutes of deliberations.

Murder shocked the community

It was a death that sent shockwaves through the community and made headlines across the country.

Derek Whyteside, a 42-year-old stepfather from Dawley, Telford, died two days after being smashed on the back of the head with a cricket bat while trying to find the thieves responsible for stealing bikes from his partner’s children.

The details of the case were shocking, with the attack happening in broad daylight on a Telford housing estate in front of scores of people, and Mr Whyteside being left lying in the road bleeding from his head.

The bat was swung by a 16-year-old, found guilty of Mr Whyteside’s murder at Stafford Crown Court this week, but who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Derek and Michelle

The true horror and senseless nature of the crime emerged over the course of his murder trial as it was revealed that two other men had also punched and stamped on Mr Whyteside as he lay dying in the road.

It was shortly before 4pm on June 18 when Mr Whyteside was hit from behind, with the blow fracturing his skull, causing the devastating injuries that would lead to his death two days later at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

The fatal blow had come only hours after Mr Whyteside’s partner Michelle Beddall had posted video footage on social media showing the two bikes being stolen by a hooded youth accompanied by another riding a bike.

She had first posted a message saying: “Two boys have just stolen two bikes from outside my house. A black and grey Carrera boys mountain bike and a pink and black girls mountain bike.”

Coverage of the court case:

The trial was told how Mr Whyteside had gone searching for those responsible, catching up with the 16-year-old, only for the youngster to run away.

Having gone to a friend’s house, he armed himself with a cricket bat for what he claimed was self defence – a claim rejected by the jury when they convicted him of murder.

The fatal confrontation took place later that afternoon, when they came into contact outside the 16-year-old’s home.

The court heard how he ran from Mr Whyteside as the stepfather was involved in an argument with a group of people.

The 16-year-old then struck Mr Whyteside as he turned his back.

One witness told the court: “We were walking up to the shop and saw an argument but I didn’t know what was going on.

“Then he ran down the road behind the man with a cricket bat in his hand and whacked him in the head.

“I heard him shouting ‘I’ve killed him, I’ve killed him’.There was lots of blood on the floor.

“I heard the smack, it was so loud. I was really scared and didn’t know what to do.”

Emotional

In the days after her partner’s death Ms Beddall spoke of the former factory worker’s commitment as a father, his “heart of gold”, but admitted he was “no angel”.

That was borne out during the trial as it was revealed that Mr Whyteside had taken a knuckleduster with him in his hunt for the bike thieves – given to him by a friend.

In an emotional post appealing for help in raising money to pay for his funeral she said: “I’m begging all my friends. Please help me raise the funds to give Derek the send off he deserves. Derek Whyteside wasn’t perfect none of us are.

“But he had a heart of gold, he did everything for me and my children, I want to be able to do this one last thing for him and show him how much he means to us all. I love you Derek.

“No one can or will replace you in my life. Please keep me and the kids safe. Love you baby.”

Still reeling from the harrowing nature of Mr Whyteside’s death the community responded by raising more than £3,000 following Ms Beddall’s plea.

The trial had been told how Ms Beddall herself had gone round to the killer’s home to speak to his mother earlier that day.

She told the jury that she had been laughed at by the boy when she asked him about the bikes, and that his mother had said the youngster on the footage was not her son.

She had also posted on social media that the thieves had “stole from the wrong people this time”.

Jurors heard her tell them: “I was a little bit intimidated so I then walked back towards my car. They were calling me names.”

A close relative said Mr Whyteside, was a devoted father to his partner’s four children.

The relative said: “He loved those children like his own and he would do anything for them.

“He was a loving and vibrant person, everyone knew and loved him.

“He was a very cheeky chappy and he wasn’t perfect, but no one is.

“We have had so much support from the people around us, we can’t thank them enough.”

A statement from Mr Whyteside’s family said: “Derek was a nice guy, he was loveable and could always see the best in people and if he considered you a friend he would strive never to let you down.

“He would always be there for you and was very proud of his extended family.

“He was a fab dad to his partner’s children, very protective, cheeky and loving and always meant well. He was Michelle’s world and was so good to her. He was a great brother too.”