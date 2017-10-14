Trial date set for Shropshire man accused of animal currently

The trial of Paul Wyatt, 58, who has denied 15 animal cruelty charges, is set to start in April.

The charges relate to checks at the premises, Pentre Heylin, in Dudleston Heath, Ellesmere, between December 12, 2016 and February 3, 2017, where several animals allegedly in need of veterinary treatment were discovered by the RSPCA.

Wyatt appeared at Worcester Magistrates Court on Thursday which heard his trial is due to be held from April 23 to May 11 at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

A previous hearing at Telford Magistrates Court heard the matter concerned 28 animals in total, comprising of mainly horses, two cats and two dogs.