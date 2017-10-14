Menu

Advertising

Trial date set for Shropshire man accused of animal currently

By James Pugh | Ellesmere | Crime | Published:

A trial date has been set for a man accused of causing unnecessary suffering to horses, cats and dogs at a country property.

The trial of Paul Wyatt, 58, who has denied 15 animal cruelty charges, is set to start in April.

The charges relate to checks at the premises, Pentre Heylin, in Dudleston Heath, Ellesmere, between December 12, 2016 and February 3, 2017, where several animals allegedly in need of veterinary treatment were discovered by the RSPCA.

Wyatt appeared at Worcester Magistrates Court on Thursday which heard his trial is due to be held from April 23 to May 11 at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

A previous hearing at Telford Magistrates Court heard the matter concerned 28 animals in total, comprising of mainly horses, two cats and two dogs.

Crime News Ellesmere Oswestry Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh
@JamesP_Star

Chief reporter at the Shropshire Star covering north Shropshire based at the head office in Ketley.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News