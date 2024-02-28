Time to bring listed and conservation area homes into energy efficient world - MP

There are nearly 2,000 listed properties in North Shropshire – around 5 per cent of households – and some 24 conservation areas across the market towns and villages that make up the area.

Residents in these buildings and conservation areas have to deal with restrictions that mean making upgrades to their home more difficult.

Now North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has raised the high cost of heating and difficulties making rural homes energy efficient in the House of Commons.

Mrs Morgan highlighted the challenges through a question to Energy Minister, Amanda Solloway MP.

The MP has previously taken on casework from residents of Prees, who were not allowed to make energy efficiency upgrades despite living on streets where dozens of homes had, due to an anomalous conservation area boundary.

She has now taken the case for impacted residents to the minister, and asked how these homes may be brought into the modern age – an issue that is especially pertinent with the increasing cost of energy.

Mrs Morgan said: “There are 1,858 listed properties in North Shropshire, according to the Listed Property Owners' Club, and 24 conservation areas across our historic market, towns and villages. Which means that there are large number of buildings whose owners find it very difficult to upgrade to make them energy efficient.

“I wonder if the Minister would be able to tell us what conversations she's had with her colleagues and at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to enable people to bring those homes into the 21st Century and make them energy efficient?”