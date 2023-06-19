Morrisons cuts prices of nearly 50 products including summer favourites

The deep price cuts include fresh items like mince, tomatoes and butter, cupboard staples like squash and cereal and picnic classics like pitta breads and scotch eggs.

It comes as part of a rolling wave of price cuts to help with the cost of living, the supermarket giant says.

47 high-volume products have been cut in price by an average of over 25%, with the new prices being held for a minimum of eight weeks to help customers get more for their money.

Morrisons has invested £26 million in today's cuts to deliver market leading prices on key products and reinforce its commitment to saving customers money wherever possible.

Last month, Morrisons reduced or held the price of a further 1,000 products which will remain locked low until mid July. Offers have also been applied to fuel in recent weeks with customers being able to get 5p off every litre after spending £35 in store or online.

As well as cutting the prices on products, Morrisons recently relaunched its More Card loyalty programme to allow customers to collect points on fuel and selected products in store which can be converted into ‘Morrisons Fivers’ and spent in store or online. Morrisons programme of market-leading exclusive offers, which launched last October for loyalty card members, also remains a key feature of the new scheme.

Rachel Eyre, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at Morrisons, said: “Providing great quality products at affordable prices for our customers is a key priority at Morrisons. Our steady flow of deep and broad price cutting programmes, together with our new More Card loyalty scheme, are helping customers save money on their weekly shop. Today’s price cuts include picnic items to help our customers make the most of the warm weather and we’ve not forgotten the fridge and cupboard essentials either.”