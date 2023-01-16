Cost of living crisis: Enterprising energy savers share their tips as bills rise

Yossi Gliksman is one of those sharing ways to save money

In Oswestry many people say they are on a fixed tariff and so, as yet, have not seen the worst of the price hikes. But they are already doing what they can to save money.

Marie Pitchford lives in Pool Quay.

She said she had recently gone through her direct debits and had to increase many as the cost of living rises.

“I have had to put the energy ones up by about 20 per cent,” she said.

Maria Pitchford

“However I have noticed that energy costs have dropped since our son left home.

“We don’t have the washing machine on as much and there aren’t so many lights left on!”

Mike Coppock who owns the Rowanthorn shop and lives in a town centre flat has resorted to putting clingfilm over his windows at home, which are not double glazed.

He said layers are the answer to keeping warm, for people as well as windows.

“At the moment I have five layers on, and a hat and scarf and I wear joggers underneath my trousers,” he said.

Mike Coppock

“I keep one room in the flat warm with a halogen heater and I batch cook to save energy costs.

“I made a big pot of food then I divide it into meal portions and freeze it.”

Across Chapel Court from Mike is Milano’s coffee shop owned by Amanda Roberts and family.

Amanda said some of her regular customers enjoy visiting Milano’s to meet their friends in the warm so avoiding high energy costs at home.

“We try to keep prices as low as possible but it is hard and everyone worries about the energy cost rising in April,” she said. Nikki Stafford-Lawrence, who runs Nikki’s boutique in Oswestry and lives in Llansantffraid, said her energy bills in the shop have risen by about £100 a month.

Amanda Roberts.

While she can’t make savings in the business she is doing all she can at home.

“I have taken some light bulbs out in some of the rooms at home and outside we have solar powered lights that have sensors on them.”

Canny shoppers have been taking advice on saving money cooking at the Upstairs, Downstairs shop in Oswestry.

Owner, Yossi Glicksman, said stove top kettle were huge energy savers for those who with induction hobs.

“They are so much better than electric kettles if you have the right hob,” he said.

“Similarly the right casserole dishes and saucepans can help save energy.