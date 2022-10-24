Full list of Warm Welcome spaces in Shropshire for socialising and staying warm

Shrewsbury Library. Photo: Google

Last month, Shropshire Council vowed to offer the public places to go to keep warm in the face of rising energy bills as fears over the cost of living crisis saw many pledge to not turn their heating on this winter.

Now, the council has launched the Warm Welcome project, which highlights community venues where people can go, for free, to socialise and keep warm.

Locations include libraries, leisure centres, churches and community centres.

The council says that each location will soon bear the Shropshire Warm Welcome logo, and assure residents the spaces will be warm, safe, inclusive and free to enter.

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, said: "The colder and darker winter months can be a tough time for many people. Please know you are not alone.

"There are lots of community spaces open during autumn and winter where you can spend as little or as long as you like during their opening hours.

"Keep warm, meet new people or catch up with friends and find out what kind of support is on offer in Shropshire.

"Some places, like our council libraries, will also have books, toys, games, free WiFi, interesting talks and more."

See the full list of Warm Welcome spaces in the Shropshire Council area below, with opening hours where available:

Shrewsbury

The Salvation Army, Shrewsbury: Monday and Wednesday 10am to 2pm and Sunday 9.30am to 12pm.

Community Hub, Riverside Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Library: Monday and Wednesday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 7pm and Saturday 9.30am to 4pm.

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery: Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, Sunday 11am to 4pm.

Shrewsbury Ark

The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre, Shrewsbury: Monday to Friday 7am to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 5pm.

St Peter's Church, Shrewsbury: Tuesday 10am to 4.30pm, Wednesday 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

The Trinity Centre, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Sports Village: Monday to Friday 6am to 9pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 5pm.

Church of the Holy Spirit, Shrewsbury: Tuesday 10.30am to 12pm, Wednesday 8.45am to 11am and Sunday 10am to 11.30am.

Library at the Lantern, Shrewsbury: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

The Elim Centre, Shrewsbury: Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 4pm.

Bayston Hill

Bayston Hill Library: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Dorrington

Dorrington Village Hall: Wednesday 10am to 4pm.

Pontesbury

Pontesbury Library: Monday and Saturday 10am to 1pm, Tuesday 1am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Thursday 2pm to 5pm.

Wem

Wem Library: Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 5pm, Friday 2pm to 5pm and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Much Wenlock

Much Wenlock Library: Tuesday and Thursday 9.30am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Much Wenlock Museum and VIC: Monday to Saturday 10.30am to 4pm.

Church Stretton

Church Stretton Library: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9.30am to 5pm.

West Felton

West Felton Church: Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, Sunday 10am to 6pm.

Broseley

Broseley Library: Monday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Stoke-on-Tern

Stoke-on-Tern Parish Hall: Monday 10am to 12pm.

Marton

Marton Village Hall: Monday 10am to 12pm.

Llanymynech

Llanymynech Village Hall: Monday to Sunday 9am to 10pm.

Ellesmere

Ellesmere Library: Tuesday and Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 1.30pm.

Oswestry

Oswestry Leisure Centre: Monday to Friday 6.30am to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 5pm.

Morrisons Oswestry Community Room

St Oswald's Church, Oswestry: Monday to Saturday 10am to 5pm.

St Martin's Church, Oswestry: Tuesday 10.30am to 11.30am, Thursday and Sunday 9.30am to 11am.

Albert Road Church, Oswestry: Friday 10.30am to 11.30am.

Oswestry Library: Monday, Thursday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday 9.30 to 6pm and Saturday 9.30 to 4pm.

OsNosh, Oswestry: Wednesday and Friday 10am to 1.30pm

Abdon

Abdon Village Hall: Saturday 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Shifnal

Shifnal Library: Monday 1pm to 5pm, Wednesday and Friday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

St Andrew's Church, Shifnal: Tuesday 10.30am to 12.30pm and Friday 1pm to 5pm.

Market Drayton

Market Drayton Swimming Centre: Monday to Friday 6.30am to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 5pm.

Market Drayton Library: Monday 9.30am to 6pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 9.30 to 1pm.

The Zone Community Hub, Market Drayton: Monday to Thursday 9am to 1pm.

Gobowen

Gobowen Library: Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Library: Monday 9.30am to 6pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 9.30 to 1pm.

Bishop's Castle

Bishop's Castle Community Foodbank: Tuesday 10am to 11.30am and Thursday 2.30pm to 4pm.

Bishop's Castle Library: Monday and Saturday 10am to 1pm, Tuesday and Friday 10am to 5pm.

SpArC Bishop's Castle: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9am to 9pm, Tuesday 7am to 9pm, Friday 7am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 1pm and Sunday 9am to 12pm.

Whitchurch

The Watergate Centre, Whitchurch: Tuesday 1pm to 5pm.

Whitchurch Library: Monday, Thursday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 6pm and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Craven Arms

Craven Arms Library: Monday to Wednesday 9am to 9pm, Thursday 9am to 9pm and Friday 9am to 4pm.

Albrighton

Albrighton Library: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Highley

Highley Library: Monday to Thursday 6am to 8pm, Friday 6am to 6pm.

Severn Centre, Highley: Monday to Thursday 6am to 8pm, Friday 6am to 6pm.

Ludlow

Ludlow Library: Monday 9.30am to 6pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 9.30 to 5pm, Saturday 9.30 to 1pm.

Alveley

Severn Valley Country Park: Monday to Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Cleobury Mortimer