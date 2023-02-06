Shrewsbury teenager Freya uses initiative to land apprenticeship role

Freya Rickman

As a delegate at a Shropshire Chamber of Commerce course on LinkedIn management, the 19-year-old from Shrewsbury asked if the hosts knew of any companies looking for a marketing apprentice.

Just under 12 months later she is approaching the end of her Level Three Digital Marketer apprenticeship with J&PR – the hosts that she spoke to that very day.

Rhea Alton, Operations Director at J&PR was running the course with Digital Manager Sophie Coombs who had herself completed the same apprenticeship with SBC Training the year before.

She said: “We were really impressed with Freya’s initiative in coming to speak to us about learning more about digital marketing, we had seen the quality of content she could already create and as she told us how keen she was to develop her skills both Sophie and I realised she could be a real asset to the J&PR team.

“At J&PR, alongside the apprenticeship, we run our own in-house training academy to ensure that our team can learn and share skills, from content creation to design, analytics and of course training!”

The apprentices gain experience in social media marketing, corporate branding, market segmentation and marketing strategy during their college work, as well as learning about the business they are in and working alongside existing team members.

Digital Manager Sophie Coombs completed the Level Three apprenticeship with a distinction despite much of the work being done at home due to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns.