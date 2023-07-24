Graham Fuller Partner at FBC Manby Bowdler

The prestigious international Chambers High Net Worth Guide has recognised the excellent customer service provided to clients from the award-winning firm’s solicitors and the quality of its advice.

The FBC Manby Bowdler team that covers Shrewsbury and the surrounding area has retained its highest possible Band 1 ranking in the private wealth category with the Wolverhampton and Black Country team ranked, for the first time, at Band 1.

Three of its lawyers have been individually recognised in the guide. Graham Fuller, a partner in the wills, probate and lifetime planning team at Shrewsbury, has been awarded a Band 1 grading after being ranked as ‘up and coming’ last year and is praised for his “attention to detail and constructive approach”.

Christina Polychronakis, a partner in the wills, probate and lifetime planning team in Wolverhampton, earned a Band 1 ranking and her colleague Michelle Monnes-Thomas, who heads up the community care team, was named as ‘up and coming’ for a second year.

The publication is one of the most comprehensive independently researched handbooks used by family offices and professional advisers across the world looking for legal experts in a specific field.

Managing director Neil Lloyd said: “Managing high net worth estates is a very specialised area of law and I’m delighted that two of our teams and three of our lawyers have been recognised for their expertise and quality of service.

“Earning a ranking in the Chambers guide isn’t easy and to do it repeatedly is a real accolade, so huge congratulations go to our teams and lawyers for their success.

“Our aim is to make sure everyone who comes to us is able to protect their assets and make the most of their money, whether that is through a will, a lasting power of attorney or through financial planning, for both high net worth estates and for those with fewer assets.