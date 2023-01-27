James joins Hall Commercial in management role

James Pulford

Halls’ property management team works with clients, managing their real estate, anticipating and discussing requirements, and tailoring their services precisely, allowing customers to focus on their core business.

James brings with him a wealth of industry experience, previously specialising in shopping centre management on schemes in the south west for managing agents, such as Savills.

“I am very excited to have joined the property management team and am thrilled to have this opportunity to assist in the growth of this side of the business. I am looking forward to developing the role and meeting new people,” he said.

James is originally from Shropshire but read history at Nottingham Trent and studied for a BCSC Diploma in Shopping Centre Management in 2011 with the College of Estate Management.

He also spent five years living and working in Sydney, Australia, until moving back to the UK. More recently, James has been working in Penzance in Cornwall on the redevelopment and repurposing of a large commercial scheme to modernise it for future usage.

“I was very lucky to work on some properties in great locations with a wide variety of people and many different sets of challenges to be addressed during my 10 years in the south west," he said,

James Evans, Head of Commercial at Halls, said: “We are delighted to welcome James into our team.