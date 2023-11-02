Telford College event aims to boost interest in HGV driver jobs

Telford College is holding an HGV jobs fair at its Wellington campus on Wednesday, November 8.

Haulage companies from across the region will be bringing demonstration vehicles onto the campus, and the college team will be providing information on job opportunities in the HGV and logistics sector.

The event is running from 2pm to 4.30pm to coincide with National Lorry Week, the Road Haulage Association’s annual campaign to raise awareness of the industry.

Among the companies and training organisations attending are local haulage businesses AJ Maiden, Dulson, GTG, AR Richards, and Dale Brothers, plus Kinaxia Logistics, Jet Express, National Express, Veolia, Serco, and PR Training.

Recruitment teams from Pertemps, Proactive Personnel and the National Careers Service will also be on hand to offer advice, alongside the WMCA, and officials from the Road Haulage Association.

Aneeta Hazir, employer partnership manager at Telford College, said: “This unique and free networking event is open to both employers and individuals, and is perfect for anyone considering a career in the logistics industry.

“It is aimed at anyone who has an HGV or fork lift truck licence – or who is working towards their qualifications. It’s very much a jobs fair for all things related to careers in driving and logistics.

“Not only will you have chance to take a look inside some of the trucks which will be on display, there will also be lots of support from employers and recruitment agencies to give you tips and guidance for a wide variety of roles.”

A similar event was held at Telford College last year, and attracted hundreds of visitors, and top local hauliers.

Telford College works closely with employers and driver trainers through its ‘Sector-based Work Academy’ specifically designed to provide jobseekers with the skills required for driving goods vehicles.

Since the HGV programme was launched in 2018, an average of 650 learners have been put through the programme each year.

It was created in response to the lack of qualified drivers, which employers said was causing serious disruption to the UK’s logistics and delivery chains.

Aneeta said: “Companies remain very keen to fast-track new staff into the industry, so there will be some fabulous career opportunities available at this event next week.”

Free parking is available at the college. For more details, email employability@telfordcollege.ac.uk.