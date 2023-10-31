Business event focused on health issues

On Monday, November 13 at Walsall Football Club the theme is health.

There will be a presentation on respiratory disease and face fit testing given by Nathan Wilkinson-Jones of 1974 Rapport.

Kate Walker of Diabetes Safety is speaking on diabetes in the work place.

Refreshments and a complimentary buffet lunch will be provided to all those who register in advance, with the main event happening between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

To find out more and reserve a place visit bhsea.org.uk/events.

BHSEA is a not-for-profit organisation with more than 400 members across the West Midlands and exists to help local businesses protect their people and safeguard their businesses.