Spooky Shrewsbury event to raise funds for charity

Aleesha Skett, Laura Bray and Niamh Kelly of The HR Dept getting ready for the event.

The Horrifying HR Halloween Fundraiser is being organised by The HR Dept Shropshire in aid of SYA. It’s a free to attend event and people are being urged to sign up now as places are limited.

It will give people the chance to meet up and chat, there will be various fun activities taking place and organisers are asking for donations of prizes which can be used as raffle prizes to help boost the fundraising efforts.

Claire Purcell, Community Engagement and Fundraising Manager at SYA, said: “It’s that time of year when spooky things happen and there will be an exciting witching hour taking place at the end of the month, all in the name of a very worthy cause, SYA.

“Thanks go to The HR Dept Shropshire for arranging this fundraising event, it really is much appreciated. Fundraising is essential for us at SYA and is a big factor in helping us deliver the range of services and products provided by the charity."

The free Horrifying HR Halloween Fundraiser will take place at Trevithick House, Stafford Park, Telford, between noon and 2pm on Thursday, October 26. It will provide the opportunity for networking and free refreshments will be available.

“While there is no requirement to come along in fancy dress, people are most welcome to do so," said Claire. "There will be some fun activities on the day, also a raffle and we would love to receive donations for that which can be used as prizes.

“It promises to be a great afternoon and all in a good cause, raising money to help us continue providing youth clubs and activities across the county.

Aleesha Skett, senior HR consultant at The HR Dept Shropshire, added: “As a Trustee of SYA and mother living in Shropshire, I am a huge advocate of the work they do.

“It is a great honour to be able to host such an event to raise money and awareness for the charity and I am grateful to have so many businesses in my network that want to support and help us to help them."