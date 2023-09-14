Learn the secret of 'having it all' at Shropshire chamber event

By Matthew PanterBusiness eventsPublished:

Lightbulb moments will be on the agenda when Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s Network of Women meet next week.

Felicity Wingrove
Felicity Wingrove

The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, from 11am to 2pm, at The Astbury Golf and Lodge Resort near Bridgnorth.

The guest speaker is Felicity Wingrove of Zen Communications, who is a certified female empowerment coach.

She will share her thoughts on ‘The True Secret to Having it All (Without Burning Out)’.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s events and training manager, said: “Our Network of Women events are a great place to meet new people, gain new knowledge and help grow your business. They have a professional yet friendly and relaxed atmosphere where everyone is welcome.

“So if you’re looking to ditch the guilt, stop the juggle, and no longer feel like you’re not succeeding or thriving in some areas of your life, this is a talk that will give you all the lightbulb moments, as well as some really powerful take-aways to implement.

“We hope it will help to change your mindset too, helping you to support other women – in your team, in your business and in your life.”

As well as networking opportunities and the keynote presentation, there will also be a buffet lunch.

For more details, or to register a place, visit shropshire-chamber.co.uk.

Business events
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News