Learn the secret of 'having it all' at Shropshire chamber event

Felicity Wingrove

The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, from 11am to 2pm, at The Astbury Golf and Lodge Resort near Bridgnorth.

The guest speaker is Felicity Wingrove of Zen Communications, who is a certified female empowerment coach.

She will share her thoughts on ‘The True Secret to Having it All (Without Burning Out)’.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s events and training manager, said: “Our Network of Women events are a great place to meet new people, gain new knowledge and help grow your business. They have a professional yet friendly and relaxed atmosphere where everyone is welcome.

“So if you’re looking to ditch the guilt, stop the juggle, and no longer feel like you’re not succeeding or thriving in some areas of your life, this is a talk that will give you all the lightbulb moments, as well as some really powerful take-aways to implement.

“We hope it will help to change your mindset too, helping you to support other women – in your team, in your business and in your life.”

As well as networking opportunities and the keynote presentation, there will also be a buffet lunch.