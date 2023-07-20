Telford College set to stage major recruitment event

Telford College's Wellington campus

The event runs from 4pm to 7pm on August 3, with refreshments and free car parking provided.

Among the roles currently available are lecturing positions in aviation, automotive, digital and accountancy, as well as facilitators in engineering and aviation, and assessors for engineering and electrical courses.

There are also vacancies for a work experience co-ordinator, strategic transformation officer, and English facilitator.

The college has signed up to the Government’s ‘Taking Teaching Further’ scheme, a national initiative to attract experienced business and industry professionals to teach in Further Education.

It means that funding is available to help applicants towards their training for the first two years, in addition to their salary.

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive, said: “We’ve had a fantastic year of growth and change at Telford College, and are looking to fill a number of job roles ready for the start of the new academic year.

“We are looking for skilled people from all trades and professions to share their knowledge and expertise, and who have an enthusiasm for helping to train the future workforce.

“No teaching qualifications are needed, and you don’t need a university degree. If you already have the required trade skill set, we will give you all the support and training you need.

“The recruitment event is also an opportunity to talk to some of our college staff about the opportunities which are available, and take a look around our university-standard facilities.”

The college offers an excellent pension scheme, plus health and wellbeing provision, generous holiday entitlements, and many progression opportunities. Flexible working arrangements are also available in many cases.

Mr Guest said: “Equally importantly, we can offer a friendly and supportive environment, and rewarding jobs working with talented students.”