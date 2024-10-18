Family’s business and property portfolio in Tenbury Wells up for sale at £1.5m

The portfolio includes a builder’s merchants and funeral directors business run by the Caldicott family, a range of retail shops, residential dwellings, apartment block, yard and outbuildings with development potential, subject to planning consent

On offer with joint agents Halls Commercial and Bruton Knowles, 15, 19 and 19A Market Street and 1, 2 and 3 Bell Yard, Tenbury Wells comprises a prominent freehold site and associated trading businesses which extend to 0.85 of an acre. The property generates a rent of £27,140 a year

Number 15 Market Street is a multi-use building comprising an undertaker’s reception shopfront, ground and first floor offices, retail and home improvements centre sale area with storage.

On the ground floor, there is a Home Improvements Centre/ Hardware Store comprising a large shopfloor, further retail sale areas and additional outdoor storage.

The first-floor has a large, open plan storage room with exposed timber roof trusses and potential for mezzanine floor.

Forming part of the building is A. H. Caldicott and Sons funeral director’s business which comprises a shopfront, reception area, offices. A separate building houses a chapel of rest and mortuary, with an adjoining double garage extension and storage room.

Number 19 and 19A, Market Street comprises a historic former public house, which is now a Cottage and a corner plot retail premises with street frontage. The dual fronted retail unit is currently let to 'Mucky Mutts' dog grooming service.

The Cottage, a four-bedroom, three storey house, accessed either from High Street or the rear courtyard, is let on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement.

Numbers 1, 2 and 3 Bell Yard comprise a three storey apartment block with three flats, each with one bedroom, on assured shorthold tenancy agreements. Each apartment has a single bedroom, living area, kitchen and bathroom. The building also has a basement and garages.

To the rear and adjoining the apartment block is a builder’s merchants and associated yard with access off Market Street.

The portfolio also included a Grade II Listed former stable block and lean-to, now used as workshops, together with parking and roadside storage

Completing the portfolio are a two storey woodworking shop, storage, parking and yard area with potential for conversion, subject to planning consent.

To view the properties, contact James Evans, head of Halls Commercial, Shrewsbury on 01743 450700 or William Matthews at Bruton Knowles on 07841 920434.