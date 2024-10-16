Lydia's special competition can secure you a dream wedding dress

To be in with a chance of winning and for terms and conditions, visit https://bridesview.co.uk/chroniclegiveaway/

The competition is being run by Lydia Neath opened ‘Brides View’ in 2023 after completing a fully-funded programme with Bridgnorth-based business consultants Good2Great.

Her business is based at The Old Cow Shed at Astol Farm, with access to luxury bridal wear with inclusive sizing, all hosted in a beautiful converted barn.

Now Lydia wants to give people the chance to win their dream dress in an exclusive competition.

She said: "Finding the perfect wedding dress is a treasured moment that many have been dreaming about for as long as they can remember.

"When that exciting time becomes a reality, Brides View are here to guide you."

"The shop is stunning, calm and everything you need and want when trying to find that all important dress."

The competition closes on October 31.